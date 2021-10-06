More rain and a few storms today (10-6-21)

Rounds of Rain & Storms Continue, Flash Flood Watch Southern Middle TN Through Thursday Morning

Forecast:

Today: Area Showers & Storms, A Strong to Severe Storm is Possible|

High: 76 | SE 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms |Low: 65| SE-5

Details:

An area of low pressure is near Memphis, and this is keeping rain and storms in our forecast for today and tonight.

A storm or two could be strong to severe. Wind and hail are the main threats, but a brief quick spin-up tornado is possible.

