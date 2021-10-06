Watch
Weather

Actions

More rain and a few storms today (10-6-21)

items.[0].videoTitle
Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
Posted at 6:08 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 07:10:33-04

Rounds of Rain & Storms Continue, Flash Flood Watch Southern Middle TN Through Thursday Morning

Forecast:

Today: Area Showers & Storms, A Strong to Severe Storm is Possible|
High: 76 | SE 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms |Low: 65| SE-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy,Area Showers, & Storms |High: 77| S-5

Details:
An area of low pressure is near Memphis, and this is keeping rain and storms in our forecast for today and tonight.
A storm or two could be strong to severe. Wind and hail are the main threats, but a brief quick spin-up tornado is possible.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018