More strong to severe storms possible today and this evening(8.14.23)

Hot & Humid with Strong Storms Possible Today,
Dry & Less Humid Tomorrow
Forecast:
Today: Scat. AM Showers & Storms then Hot & Humid, Scat Showers
& Storms Later Today/Evening, Few May be Strong|High: 95|SW 10-15
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms, Few May be Strong to
Severe|Low: 67| NW 10-15
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Not as Warm Less Humid|High: 83|NW 5-10
In Depth:
A cold front will move across the area later today and
tonight. Ahead of it, look for a chance for showers and
thunderstorms this morning and more later today
and this evening. Some of the storms could be strong
to severe, especially this afternoon and early tonight; so,
please continue to stay weather aware.