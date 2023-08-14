More strong to severe storms possible today and this evening(8.14.23)

Hot & Humid with Strong Storms Possible Today,

Dry & Less Humid Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Scat. AM Showers & Storms then Hot & Humid, Scat Showers

& Storms Later Today/Evening, Few May be Strong|High: 95|SW 10-15

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms, Few May be Strong to

Severe|Low: 67| NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Not as Warm Less Humid|High: 83|NW 5-10

In Depth:

A cold front will move across the area later today and

tonight. Ahead of it, look for a chance for showers and

thunderstorms this morning and more later today

and this evening. Some of the storms could be strong

to severe, especially this afternoon and early tonight; so,

please continue to stay weather aware.