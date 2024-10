Rain Changes Remain Low to No

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 80| S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 53| E-5

In Depth:

As anticipated, Monday brought another dry across Middle Tennessee And Southern Kentucky. BNA dry day count is now at 21.. And we look to add to that number. A cool front arrives mid-week, and that'll drop temperatures a few degrees for the end of the week.

Right now, rain chances continue to be low to no.