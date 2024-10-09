More sunshine here, keeping an eye on Milton in the Gulf (10.9.24)

Another Beautiful Autumn Day in the Mid-South!

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 78 | NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cool |Low: 51| NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 79 | NE 5-10

In Depth:

While we're watching Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico, our

beautiful fall weather continues with cool mornings and mild

afternoons.

For the weekend, it'll remain dry with highs in the low 80s. That's a little

above our average highs of 76 degrees.

To our south, Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall late tonight

near Tampa, Fl. The current forecast has it arriving as a major hurricane

which is a category 3 or higher. Airports in Tampa and Orlando will

cease flight operations. Disney World parks will close this afternoon.

Here's the latest forecast track.