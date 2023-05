Morning rain & storm chances, mix of sun & clouds this afternoon(5.8.23)

Posted at 5:13 AM, May 08, 2023

Morning Showers & Storms, More Storms Arrive Tonight & Tomorrow Forecast:

Today: Cloudy AM then Sun/Clouds Mix, 60% AM Shower & Storm

Chance, 30% Ch. This Afternoon|High: 85| SW 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Ch.|Low: 66|SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Ch.|

High: 84| NW 5-10

