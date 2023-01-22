Cloudy & cool with spotty light showers and sprinkles for the afternoon(1.22.23)

Cloudy Sunday with Near Normal Temperatures

Forecast:

This Afternoon: Cloudy with Spotty Light Showers/Sprinkles |

High: 48|SE to NW-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Few Light Showers/Sprinkles Possible,

Especially South & East |Low: 35| NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Morning Clouds, Some PM Sun |High: 47|NW 5-10

In Depth:

The clouds will hang around Sunday with spotty light

showers and sprinkles for the afternoon and evening

hours. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 40s for

most locations.

Highs will remain close to our January norms for the next several days.

Rain returns Tuesday night into Wednesday. As the showers are

moving away and colder air moves our way, a few snowfakes could

mix with the rain. We'll watch this to see if there could be some

light accumulations along the Upper Cumberland.