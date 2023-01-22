Cloudy & cool with spotty light showers and sprinkles for the afternoon(1.22.23)

Cloudy Sunday with Near Normal Temperatures
Forecast:
This Afternoon: Cloudy with Spotty Light Showers/Sprinkles |
High: 48|SE to NW-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Few Light Showers/Sprinkles Possible,
Especially South & East |Low: 35| NW 10-15
Tomorrow: Morning Clouds, Some PM Sun |High: 47|NW 5-10
In Depth:
The clouds will hang around Sunday with spotty light
showers and sprinkles for the afternoon and evening
hours. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 40s for
most locations.
Highs will remain close to our January norms for the next several days.
Rain returns Tuesday night into Wednesday. As the showers are
moving away and colder air moves our way, a few snowfakes could
mix with the rain. We'll watch this to see if there could be some
light accumulations along the Upper Cumberland.