Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cloudy & cool with spotty light showers and sprinkles for the afternoon(1.22.23)

Lelan's morning forecast: January 22, 2023.
wx graphic
Posted at 6:17 AM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 09:48:01-05

Cloudy Sunday with Near Normal Temperatures

Forecast:
This Afternoon: Cloudy with Spotty Light Showers/Sprinkles |
High: 48|SE to NW-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Few Light Showers/Sprinkles Possible,
Especially South & East |Low: 35| NW 10-15
Tomorrow: Morning Clouds, Some PM Sun |High: 47|NW 5-10

In Depth:
The clouds will hang around Sunday with spotty light
showers and sprinkles for the afternoon and evening
hours. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 40s for
most locations.

Highs will remain close to our January norms for the next several days.
Rain returns Tuesday night into Wednesday. As the showers are
moving away and colder air moves our way, a few snowfakes could
mix with the rain. We'll watch this to see if there could be some
light accumulations along the Upper Cumberland.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018