Rain and wind continue to move through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

Rain and wind continue to move through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. The sunshine will return tomorrow with slightly below average temperatures.
Posted at 4:41 AM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 07:00:59-04

Wind and Rain Decrease Throughout the Afternoon

Forecast:
Today: Breezy, AM Showers & Spotty Aft. Showers | High: 73| S 15-25, Gusts: 30 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 41| N 5-10 mph

In Depth:
Splash Alert - This morning is starting off wet and windy... However, it will not end that way. Skies will clear and winds will decrease as we head throughout the afternoon.

download-1.png

Tomorrow will be sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Thursday and Friday mornings are anticipated to be frosty. Resurrection Sunday is anticipated to have a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s.

download-2.png

