Rain and wind continue to move through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

Wind and Rain Decrease Throughout the Afternoon

Forecast:

Today: Breezy, AM Showers & Spotty Aft. Showers | High: 73| S 15-25, Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 41| N 5-10 mph

In Depth:

Splash Alert - This morning is starting off wet and windy... However, it will not end that way. Skies will clear and winds will decrease as we head throughout the afternoon.

WTVF

Tomorrow will be sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Thursday and Friday mornings are anticipated to be frosty. Resurrection Sunday is anticipated to have a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s.