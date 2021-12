A Little Cooler Today

FORECAST:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Sprinkles | High: 63 | N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy | Low: 52 | E 2-7

A northerly wind returns today behind a weak front. That, along with clouds will help keep temps in the upper 50s and lower 60s for highs. Southerly winds return Sunday which will help temps climb to around 70. But, a strong cold front will move in Sunday night causing temps to drop on Monday