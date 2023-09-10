Watch Now
Mostly Sunny Day (09.10.23)

Nikki-Dee's morning forecast: Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Posted at 5:39 AM, Sep 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-10 08:11:04-04

More Sunshine West, A Few Showers & Storms Possible East

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny West, Pt. Cloudy East, 20% Shower & Storm
Chance East|High: 84| N 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy Low: 65|N 5-10

In Depth:
Mostly sunny skies with a slim chance for a few showers East of I-65. Keep that in mind if you're traveling today.

Looking ahead, highs will warm to the mid to upper 80s Monday, but our first Autumn cold front appears to be on the way for next week. This will bring a shower chance Tuesday and Wednesday. Behind this front, there will be a taste of fall with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80 and overnight lows dropping to the 50s.

