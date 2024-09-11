Watch Now
Near 90° today then rain from Francine arrives tomorrow(9.11.24)

Lelan's early-morning forecast: Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Dry & Warm Today, Rain from Francine Arrives Tomorrow

Forecast:
Today: Increasing Clouds |High: 90| SE 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Shower Ch. South Late|Low; 66| SE-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers, Few Storms|High: 77|
E 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:
We'll get one more good weather day with highs around 90 degrees
today.

Hurricane Francine continues to move toward the Louisiana coast with
landfall expected tonight.

The latest forecast calls for the system to move north through
Mississippi into West Tennessee. This track will bring rain to our area,
but there'll be a chance for heavy downpours and quick spin up tornadoes.

