Near Record Breaking Heat (04.28.25)

Summer-Time Feels

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy & Heating Up, 10% Chance for a Pop-Up Shower | High: 86 | S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 65 | S 10-15

In Depth:

After a quiet and seasonal weekend, we're in for a change for the work week. Highs will climb 10 degrees above average, into the mid-80s.

The near record highs by Tuesday as we inch into the upper 80s. Tuesday also brings the beginning of an off and on unsettled pattern. A Storm 5 Alert has been called for the later half of the day thanks to the chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. The highest threat will be over our northwestern counties with a threat of large hail and strong winds.

We'll have to continue watching mid through late week with more thunderstorms possible. Nothing is pointing to severe right now, but it'll be something to keep our eyes on.