Unseasonably Warm Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy & Breezy | High: 84 |SW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 59 | SSW 5-10

Sunday: Partly Cloudy | High: 83 | S 5-10

In-Depth:

Another unseasonably warm day is forecasted across the Mid-South with highs climbing into the 80s. We won't see record highs today, but most spots will be within 5 degrees or so of records.