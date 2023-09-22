Watch Now
Near seasonal temps with a little more humidity for your Friday (9-22-23)

Posted at 4:41 AM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 07:55:24-04

A Little More Humidity This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny | High: 86 | NE 2-7

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 60 | NNE 2-7
Saturday: Mostly Sunny | High: 86 | NNE 5-10

In Depth:

Friday is shaping up to be another nice day despite slightly warmer temps, and a little more humidity. We will enjoy a mostly sunny sky across the Mid-South as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s.

2020 SkyCast Today Left.png

If you are heading to area football games Friday evening the weather is looking great! Our pick game of two undefeated teams - Nolensville vs. Centennial - looks comfortable with temps in the 70s under a mostly clear sky.

2020 Event Planner 2.png

