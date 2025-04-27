Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Near seasonal temps with lots of clouds (4-27-25)

Posted

Last Day of Seasonal Temps before we Heat Up!

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Rain Chance West of I-65 | High: 73 | N 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy | Low: 55 | NE 0-5

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Heating Up, 10% Chance for a Pop-Up Shower | High: 86 | S 5-10

In Depth:

Another comfortable day is shaping up across the Mid-South with highs in the low 70s. It will be mostly cloudy, and rain chances have been bumped up for areas west of I-65, but nothing severe is expected. In fact, most showers will fall apart as they approach Nashville hitting a drier airmass.

If you need to get out and do yard work today you should be in decent shape to get it done. Same for tomorrow. Just remember to take allergy meds as the tree pollen remains high!

2020 Lawn Mowing Forecast Left.png
2020 Pollen Left.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk