Near seasonal temps with lots of clouds (4-27-25)

Last Day of Seasonal Temps before we Heat Up!

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Rain Chance West of I-65 | High: 73 | N 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy | Low: 55 | NE 0-5

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Heating Up, 10% Chance for a Pop-Up Shower | High: 86 | S 5-10

In Depth:

Another comfortable day is shaping up across the Mid-South with highs in the low 70s. It will be mostly cloudy, and rain chances have been bumped up for areas west of I-65, but nothing severe is expected. In fact, most showers will fall apart as they approach Nashville hitting a drier airmass.

If you need to get out and do yard work today you should be in decent shape to get it done. Same for tomorrow. Just remember to take allergy meds as the tree pollen remains high!

WTVF