Nice early spring day, near normal highs (3.26.25)

Lots of Sunshine for the Mid-South Today!

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 69|E to NW-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 44| N to E-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible, Mainly North/East|

High: 74| SE to S 5-10

In Depth:

It'll be a beautiful early spring day across the Mid-South. Afternoon

temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday but still above

the normal high of 66°.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we'll see a chance for scattered showers

and a stray storm Saturday. On Sunday, a cold front will bring area

showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be strong

possibly severe.

Currently, the Storm Prediction Center shows a large area could see

strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday, including Tennessee and

Kentucky. This is still several days out, and a lot could change but know

your friends on the Storm 5 Weather team are monitoring it and will keep you up to date.