Nice early spring day, near normal highs (3.26.25)

Lots of Sunshine for the Mid-South Today!
Forecast:
Today: Sunny |High: 69|E to NW-5
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 44| N to E-5
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible, Mainly North/East|
High: 74| SE to S 5-10
In Depth:
It'll be a beautiful early spring day across the Mid-South. Afternoon
temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday but still above
the normal high of 66°.
Looking ahead to the weekend, we'll see a chance for scattered showers
and a stray storm Saturday. On Sunday, a cold front will bring area
showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be strong
possibly severe.
Currently, the Storm Prediction Center shows a large area could see
strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday, including Tennessee and
Kentucky. This is still several days out, and a lot could change but know
your friends on the Storm 5 Weather team are monitoring it and will keep you up to date.