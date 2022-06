Nice Weekend!

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Less Humid | High: 86 | ENE 5-10

Tonight: Clear Sky | Low: 62 | NE 5-10

Sunday: Becoming Partly Cloudy, 10% Chc Rain | High: 87 | SSE 5-10

Details:

Low humidity and seasonal temperatures are the story for your Saturday! Sunday will bring a very slight chance for late afternoon, pop-up showers.