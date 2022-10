80s Today, 70s Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 84 | South 5-15

Tonight: Clear, Cool |Low: 55| North 5-15

In-Depth:

Today's cold front is moisture starved... so, it won't be a "rainmaker" but it will be a "temperature changer." Highs Saturday will be in the 60s. Patchy frost is possible along the plateau by Sunday morning. Right now, the next best chance for rain could come by the middle of next week.

WTVF

As our drought increases, burn bans are starting to be put into place.