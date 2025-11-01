November 1, 2025: Thickening clouds and increasing rain chances

Thickening Clouds, Late Day Rain Chances

Forecast:

Today: Increasing Clouds, Late Afternoon and Evening Rain Chances | High: 62 | WSW 1-6

Tonight: Cloudy, Widespread Rain | Low: 43 | NNW 1-6

Sunday: Cloudy, a Few Showers to Start, Partly Cloudy Late Afternoon | High: 53 | N 3-8

In Depth:

A cool first day to November with increasing rain chances is forecasted across the Mid-South. While a majority of the day will remain dry with thickening clouds, rain chances will begin to move in late this afternoon.

Rain will become widespread overnight as a cold front pushes through the Mid-South.