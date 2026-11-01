November 1, 2026: Much-Needed Rain Kicks Off November

Soggy Start to November

Forecast:

Today: Widespread Rain & Cool Temps | High:: 60 | SE 5-10

Tonight: Showers Poss. w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 55 | SSE 3-8

Monday: Cloudy & Breezy | High: 71 | SSE 10-15

In Depth:

November is starting on a positive note with much-needed rain across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area! While rainfall totals will vary from place to place, everyone will get in on the rain today. Through Monday morning, many locations could pick up another 1 to 1.5 inches.

WTVF

Don't forget, Daylight Saving Time ended early this morning! Hopefully you remembered to set your clocks back one hour. The time change means earlier sunsets, so here's a look at our sunrise and sunset times over the next three weeks.

WTVF

WTVF

And the days will continue to get shorter. During November, we lose about 40 minutes of daylight.