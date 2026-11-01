November 1, 2026: Much-Needed Rain Kicks Off November

Soggy Start to November
Forecast:
Today: Widespread Rain & Cool Temps | High:: 60 | SE 5-10
Tonight: Showers Poss. w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 55 | SSE 3-8
Monday: Cloudy & Breezy | High: 71 | SSE 10-15
In Depth:
November is starting on a positive note with much-needed rain across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area! While rainfall totals will vary from place to place, everyone will get in on the rain today. Through Monday morning, many locations could pick up another 1 to 1.5 inches.
Don't forget, Daylight Saving Time ended early this morning! Hopefully you remembered to set your clocks back one hour. The time change means earlier sunsets, so here's a look at our sunrise and sunset times over the next three weeks.
And the days will continue to get shorter. During November, we lose about 40 minutes of daylight.