November 10, 2026: Big Temperature Drop Ahead

Ready or not, temperatures are about to tumble!

November 10, 2026: Tuesday's Weather

Forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Mild | High: 73 | SW 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog | Low: 40 | Light

In Depth:

We're going from highs in the low 70s Wednesday to Friday afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s, with wind chills making it feel more like the upper 30s to low 40s.

However, today, enjoy the bright, unseasonably warm afternoon, with highs reaching the low 70s!

Tomorrow, a cold front will move into our region, bringing showers and storms. This is not expected to be a significant rain event. However, a few storms could become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts being the primary concern.

In fact, most of us will receive between 0.10" and 0.25" of rain, while some areas may not see a single drop. This system is primarily a temperature changer, not a major rainmaker.

Friday will be breezy and cold, with temperatures feeling like they're in the upper 30s to low 40s all day long!

By the end of the week, the city of Nashville could see temperatures dip below freezing for the first time this fall season. Some outlying areas already experienced subfreezing temperatures over the weekend.