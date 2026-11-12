November 12, 2026: The Big Chill Is Moving In!

A Weekend Wake-Up Call: Temperatures in the 20s

November 12, 2026 Thursday's Weather

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Colder |High: 59| NW 10-15, Gusts: 20

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 36 | NW 5-10

In Depth:

A cold front is on the way, bringing much cooler conditions to Middle TN and Southern KY.

Today, temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50s, with breezy winds, cloudy skies, and a few spotty showers. Rainfall amounts should be light, but one thing is certain...That rain is going to be C O L D!

Friday will be the coldest day of the week! Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s. Factor in a little wind, and it will feel more like the 30s and lower 40s throughout the day.

We also can't rule out a few flurry across the Plateau. No travel impacts are expected.

A widespread freeze is anticipated on Saturday and Sunday mornings, with lows dipping into the 20s.