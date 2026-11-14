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November 14, 2026: Dry, Chilly Weekend with Frost and Freezing Conditions

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Chilly Days, Cold Nights All Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Well Below Avg. Temps, Sunny Sky | High: 52 | N 5-10
Tonight: Clear Sky, Patchy Frost | Low: 29 | N 0-5

Sunday: Sunny Sky | High: 57 | NE 5-10

In Depth:

A dry weekend is in the forecast, but temperatures will run about 7 to 10 degrees below average. Patchy frost and freezing conditions are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, so be sure to protect any sensitive plants and vegetation.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will moderate, with both daytime highs and overnight lows returning closer to seasonal averages.

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