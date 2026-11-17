Warming Up Through the End of the Week

November 17, 2026: Tuesday's Weather

Forecast:

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 64| SE-5

Tonight: Clear, Patchy Frost |Low: 34| Light

In Depth:

After a frosty start, highs will reach the low 60s today.

Tomorrow morning will bring another frosty start before afternoon highs warm into the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances remain very limited. Right now, there is only a slim chance for a few spotty showers south of I-40 on Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to climb, topping out in the 70s by Thursday and Friday. On Saturday into Sunday, a cold front will move into our region, bringing another low chance for a few spotty showers.