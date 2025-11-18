Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
November 18, 2025: Warm and Breezy Today, Strong Storms Possible This Evening

Breezy with Shower / Storm Chances 

Forecast:
This Afternoon: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 63| E-5

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Breezy, Scat. Showers, Isolated T-Storm Chance |High: 75| S 10-15, Gust: 30 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Shower / Storms |Low: 56| S 10-15, Gust: 30 mph

In Depth:
Thanks to southerly gusts of 25–35 mph, temperatures will soar into the low to mid-70s.

We’ll also have a chance for a handful of scattered showers and storms. It won’t rain all day... In fact, some of us will stay dry from start to finish. However, where storms do develop, a few could be strong to severe.

Our main concerns: damaging wind gusts, hail, and a small tornado risk. Please make sure your weather alerts are turned on, especially with a slight threat continuing overnight.

Next week, we’ll see more sunshine, and temperatures will feel more seasonal, with highs in the 60s.

