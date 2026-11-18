Big Temperature Swings and a Warming Trend Ahead

November 18, 2026 Wednesday's Weather

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 68| SE-5

Tonight: Clear, Patchy Frost |Low: 34| Light

In Depth:

High pressure continues to stick around, allowing for some pretty big temperature swings. For example, we typically see around a 22-degree difference between morning lows and afternoon highs. But today, we're looking at a swing of around 34 degrees! That just screams LAYERS.

And the warming trend continues throughout the workweek, with highs climbing into the 70s.

By Sunday, a cold front will move into our region, bringing another low chance for a few spotty showers. Overall, this looks to be a low-impact event when it comes to rain and severe weather. However, temperatures will take a tumble, dropping into the mid to upper 50s by Tuesday.