November 19, 2025: Mainly dry today, increasing rain chances tomorrow

Mostly Dry Today, Increasing Rain Chances Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Mix of Sun & Clouds at Times, Slight Shower Chance |High: 73, Cooler North, Milder South| NW-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Patchy Fog |Low: 58| N-5 then Lt. & Var

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Increasing Rain Chances, Few PM

Storms Possible |High: 68| SE-5

In Depth:

We'll see lots of clouds today with some hits of sunshine, especially

for our southern counties. Highs will only reach the mid to low 60s

for many of our Kentucky counties while reaching the mid to low

70s for southern Middle TN.