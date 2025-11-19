November 19, 2025: Mainly dry today, increasing rain chances tomorrow

Mostly Dry Today, Increasing Rain Chances Tomorrow
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Mix of Sun & Clouds at Times, Slight Shower Chance |High: 73, Cooler North, Milder South| NW-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Patchy Fog |Low: 58| N-5 then Lt. & Var
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Increasing Rain Chances, Few PM
Storms Possible |High: 68| SE-5
In Depth:
We'll see lots of clouds today with some hits of sunshine, especially
for our southern counties. Highs will only reach the mid to low 60s
for many of our Kentucky counties while reaching the mid to low
70s for southern Middle TN.