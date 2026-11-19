Dry, Sunny and Unseasonably Warm

November 19, 2026 Thursday's Weather

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 73| SE 5

Tonight: Clear |Low: 40 Light

In Depth

Sunshine and dry conditions continue today and will last through the start of the weekend, with highs unseasonably warm in the low 70s.

Morning lows will also be on the increase.

Our next best chance for rain arrives Sunday evening as a cold front moves through, though rainfall amounts are expected to remain extremely low.

Monday morning will start out damp, followed by a breezy afternoon with highs closer to seasonal levels in the upper 50s. However, with the wind, it will feel more like the low 50s. On Wednesday, one of the biggest Thanksgiving travel days, is expected to be chilly with a few spotty showers.