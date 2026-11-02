November 2, 2026: Morning showers ending, mainly dry for Election Day

Drier Afternoon & Breezy, Rain Returns Tuesday Night into Wednesday
November 2, 2026 Monday's Weather
Forecast:
Today: Mostly Cloudy Start, Few AM Showers Possible, Mix of Sun & Clouds This Afternoon |High: 74| S 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy |Low: 61| SE 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph
Election Day: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, Late Day Shower South|High: 79|
S 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph
In Depth:
What's left of the morning showers will pull out. We'll dry out for the afternoon and most of election day. We'll see mild afternoons ahead of the next rainmaker that arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday.