November 2, 2026: Morning showers ending, mainly dry for Election Day

Drier Afternoon & Breezy, Rain Returns Tuesday Night into Wednesday

November 2, 2026 Monday's Weather

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy Start, Few AM Showers Possible, Mix of Sun & Clouds This Afternoon |High: 74| S 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy |Low: 61| SE 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Election Day: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, Late Day Shower South|High: 79|

S 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:

What's left of the morning showers will pull out. We'll dry out for the afternoon and most of election day. We'll see mild afternoons ahead of the next rainmaker that arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday.