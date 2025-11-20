Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
November 20, 2025: Splash Alert Today & Tomorrow

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Thursday, November 20, 2025
Splash Alert

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Increasing Rain Chances, Few PM Storms Possible |High: 68| SE-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Iso. Shower, Patchy Fog |Low: 58| SE-5

In Depth:
This morning, we’re starting out with some visibility issues, and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect throughout the morning.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will move in from the late morning through the late afternoon, with the heaviest and most persistent activity expected north of I-40.

Overnight, patchy fog will develop. By Friday morning, more rain will be on the way.

Additional rain chances return on Tuesday.

