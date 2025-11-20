November 20, 2025: Splash Alert Today & Tomorrow

Splash Alert

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Increasing Rain Chances, Few PM Storms Possible |High: 68| SE-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Iso. Shower, Patchy Fog |Low: 58| SE-5

In Depth:

This morning, we’re starting out with some visibility issues, and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect throughout the morning.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will move in from the late morning through the late afternoon, with the heaviest and most persistent activity expected north of I-40.

Overnight, patchy fog will develop. By Friday morning, more rain will be on the way.

Additional rain chances return on Tuesday.