Warm Weekend Before a Big Cooldown

November 20, 2026 Friday's Forecast

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 74| SE 5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 46 | Light

In Depth

Sunshine continues, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday, clouds will be on the increase, but temperatures will also rise, with highs returning to the low 70s. A cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday. Rainfall amounts will remain light, generally a tenth of an inch or less. Thunderstorms are not expected.

Behind the front, temperatures will take a noticeable tumble. Highs will fall into the low 60s on Monday, followed by highs in the 50s on Tuesday.

Wednesday is a busy travel day, and unfortunately, rain is in the forecast. Thankfully, the overall impact looks to be minimal. Thanksgiving Day is expected to bring decreasing clouds and chilly conditions, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.