November 21, 2025: Warm Front Now, Cold Front Later

Scattered Showers / Storms

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Sct. Showers, Few PM Storms Possible |High: 72| SE-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Quick Scattered Showers |Low: 55| N 5-10

In Depth:

Another foggy start. Visibility is down to a quarter of a mile in some spots.

A warm front is moving northward, bringing unseasonably warm conditions. This afternoon we’ll have a few scattered showers. They will not be as steady or as heavy as yesterday. In fact, we’ll even have peeks of sunshine.

Late this afternoon into early overnight, a cold front will move through the area, bringing showers and storms. Some could turn strong to severe, with the main concern being gusty winds.

Thanksgiving is looking dry and cool.