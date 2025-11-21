Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

November 21, 2025: Warm Front Now, Cold Front Later

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Friday, November 21, 2025
Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Friday, November 21, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Scattered Showers / Storms
Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Sct. Showers, Few PM Storms Possible |High: 72| SE-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Quick Scattered Showers |Low: 55| N 5-10

In Depth:
Another foggy start. Visibility is down to a quarter of a mile in some spots.

A warm front is moving northward, bringing unseasonably warm conditions. This afternoon we’ll have a few scattered showers. They will not be as steady or as heavy as yesterday. In fact, we’ll even have peeks of sunshine.

Late this afternoon into early overnight, a cold front will move through the area, bringing showers and storms. Some could turn strong to severe, with the main concern being gusty winds.

Thanksgiving is looking dry and cool.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.