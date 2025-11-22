November 22, 2025: Rain is gone, but stubborn clouds hanging on

Stubborn Clouds Today

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy; High Was Early Morning | 1pm Temp 63 | NW 5-10

Tonight: Clear w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 42 | CALM

Sunday: Sunny Sky | High: 64 | NW 0-5

In-Depth:

A cold front moved through this morning bringing rain and a northerly wind to the Mid-South. While the rain is gone the clouds will be stubborn today. If you plan to head to Vandy's Senior Day at First Bank Stadium it will be mostly cloudy with near seasonal temperatures.

WTVF

Sunday is looking very nice with near seasonal temperatures and lots of sunshine. So, if you are heading to the Titans game we know the weather will be enjoyable!