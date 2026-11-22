Big Drop in Temperatures Coming

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy as Rain Chances Increase Late Afternoon & Evening | High: 73 | SSW 1-6

Tonight: Sct'd Showers | Low: 45 | NW 5-10

Monday: Gradual Clearing & Breezy | High: 55 | N 10-15

In Depth:

Holiday travel starts on a quiet note, but Wednesday could bring some weather-related slowdowns.

Today will be dry, but scattered shower chances are possible tonight, while Monday and Tuesday look dry and favorable for travel. Another cold front is expected to bring more widespread rain Wednesday. With millions hitting the roads and skies ahead of Thanksgiving, the timing of that rain will be something to watch closely.

WTVF

Rain should exit early Thanksgiving morning, followed by gradually decreasing clouds. Behind the front, another surge of colder air arrives, sending Thanksgiving Day highs into the 40s.