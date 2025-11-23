November 23, 2025: Sunny and pleasant for your Sunday

Sunny Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Sunny Sky | High: 64 | Calm

Tonight: Patchy Fog as our Sky Turns Partly Cloudy | Low: 45 | CALM

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for Rain late afternoon into the night | High: 65 | SSE 5-10

In-Depth:

The second half of our weekend will be much nicer. Sunshine will be in full force after a foggy start to the day with highs a few degrees above normal.

A cold front will move through Wednesday. Ahead of the front we have a 1 out of 5 chance for a strong - even severe storm - Tuesday for areas south of I-40.

As the cold front pushes through Wednesday the rain should be gone, but temperatures will fall throughout the day.

By Thanksgiving we will enjoy sunshine, BUT temperatures will be well below average in the 40s!