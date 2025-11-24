Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
November 24, 2025: Early-Week Rain, Midweek Cooldown, and a Chilly Thanksgiving

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Monday, November 24, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Pattern Change on the Way

Forecast:
Monday: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for Rain late aft. into the night | High: 65
Tonight: Scattered Showers / Thunderstorms | Low: 57

In-Depth:
Keep an umbrella handy from late Monday afternoon through all of Tuesday!

Tuesday, we are also keeping a close watch on the chance of severe weather for areas south of I-40. The main concerns are damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

The cold front will finally move through on Wednesday, clearing skies and dropping highs into the 50s. Thanksgiving will start out freezing, and the afternoon will be filled with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.

