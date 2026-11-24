A Wet Wednesday, A Very Cold Thanksgiving ,,, With Possible Winter Weather

November 24, 2026: Tuesday's Weather

Forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 54|NE 10-15, Gusts: 20

Tonight: Cloudy, Few Showers |Low: 40|NE 5-15

In Depth:

The clear and cold conditions will lead to a mostly cloudy day, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Rain will move in overnight, spreading NNE throughout Wednesday. Not ideal timing, especially with it being a busy travel day. Thankfully, we aren't looking at anything severe, and we sure do need the liquid sunshine!

Thanksgiving will be cold, with showers transitioning into a wintry mix and even some snowflakes. This is a low-impact situation... However, low accumulations can't be ruled out on elevated surfaces such as rooftops, patio furniture, and grassy surfaces. Those across the Plateau could see a light dusting to an inch.

The main focus on Thanksgiving will be the cold. Temperatures will be in the low 40s, but with gusts of 20–25 mph, it will feel like we’re in the low 30s!