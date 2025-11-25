November 25, 2025: Soggy Start Today, Cold Calm Setting Up for Thanksgiving

A Cold Front is Coming

Forecast:

Today: Morning Showers / Thunderstorms, Afternoon Iso. Showers, Breezy | High: 69 | SSW 5-15

Tonight: Clearing | Low: 59

In-Depth:

We are waking up to a soggy and breezy start, with showers and thunderstorms continuing to move eastward. By the afternoon, shower chances will become isolated, though it will remain breezy across the area.

Tomorrow’s high temperature will peak around midnight... Yes, the afternoon temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 40s.

Thanksgiving looks beautiful but cold across the Mid-South. Temperatures will start in the 30s that morning and only reach the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon.