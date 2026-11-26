A Cold and Wintry Thanksgiving

Forecast:

Thanksgiving: Cloudy, Cold & Breezy with Rain Mixing with and Changing to Snow Showers |High: 43 AM, Falling to the 30s in the Afternoon | W 5-10 then 15-20, Gusts: 25

Black Friday: Cloudy Start with AM Light Showers/Light Snow then Clouds Decrease PM | High: 48 | W 10-20, Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:

We are certainly thankful for the rain, as it has been a very dry fall, and drought conditions continue to impact the majority of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Thanksgiving will be cold, breezy, and raw, with rain showers transitioning into snow showers. This remains a low-impact snow event for most of the area. Some light accumulation will be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces, with up to 1–2 inches possible along the Cumberland Plateau.

Tonight into Friday, several counties along the Cumberland Plateau will be under a Winter Weather Advisory. The advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and continues through noon Friday.

If you love the thrill of getting up early to snag those Black Friday deals, bundle up! Temperatures will be in the 30s Friday morning, with a few lingering snowflakes possible.

Sunday will be windy, with rain moving back into the region.