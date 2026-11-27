Winter Weather Advisory for Most of Middle TN Until 6am Friday

Winter Storm Warning for the Cumberland Plateau Until Noon Friday

Forecast:

Tonight: Areas of Rain and Snow, Some Light Accumulations are Possible|

Low: 33|W 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

Tomorrow: Cloudy Start, AM Light Rain & Snow Especially East|High: 44|

W 10-15 Gusts: 25 mph

Saturday: Partly Cloudy |High: 59|SW 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

In Depth:

An upper level low has brought rain and snow showers to the Mid-South. Some areas saw several inches of snow. The Winter Weather Advisory for Middle Tennessee has been expanded to include Nashville and is now in effect until 6am Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is out for the Cumberland Plateau until Noon Friday.