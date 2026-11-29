Wind Advisory: Middle & West TN: 9am-6pm,

South Central KY: 9am-Midnight

Some Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible

Forecast:

Today: Windy, Area Showers & Thunderstorms, Some Storms May Be Strong to Severe |High: 61| S 15-20, Gusts: 40 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Chance, Mainly This Evening|

Low: 36| W 15-20, Gusts: 35 mph

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: 52| NW 5-10

In Depth:

A cold front will move across the Mid-South today bringing a line of showers and a few thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low, but the Storm Prediction Center has put most of Tennessee and Kentucky under a level one risk today. A few counties along the TN/AL border have There is a very low tornado threat. It's low but not zero.

It will be a windy day. Middle and West TN is under a Wind Advisory from 9am to 6pm today. In Kentucky, it's from 9am to midnight tonight. Gusts could reach 40 mph.