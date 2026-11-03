November 3, 2026: Warm and Breezy Election Day Before Rain Moves In

Breezy Election Day, Rain Returns Tuesday Night into Wednesday

November 3, 2026 Tuesday's Forecast

Forecast:

Election Day: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, Late Day Shower South |High: 79| S 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Windy, Showers & Storms |Low: 65| S 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:

Election Day will be breezy, dry, and warm, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Winds will gust between 25-30+ mph, helping temperatures soar into the upper 70s.

After sunset, showers will begin moving into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

The heaviest and steadiest activity is expected to move in overnight and continue through Wednesday morning before clearing from west to east. Some of these storms may bring heavy downpours, gusty winds, and cloud-to-ground lightning. The severe threat is very low, but not no.

By Wednesday afternoon, skies will clear west to east... with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A reinforcing cold front will push into our region by the end of the week, bringing cooler temperatures. Morning lows will drop into the 30s and low 40s, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.