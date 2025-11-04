November 4, 2025: Sunny & Mild

The Warming Trend Is Here (But Only for a Limited Time)

Forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny & Seasonal | High: 69 | S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear| Low: 47 | VRB 0-5

In Depth:

Enjoy these mild temperatures while they last! Today through Friday, afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday will not only be warm but also breezy.. This is ahead of a system that will bring showers and a few thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the strong side. However, the good news is that the system is expected to move quickly, clearing out before late evening.

By Sunday, a dramatic cold front will arrive, bringing the coldest air of the season so far. Right now, rain chances look to be limited.

Monday’s highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees, with overnight lows dipping into the widespread 20s and 30s.

Enjoy the pleasant weather while it’s here! It will be a great opportunity to decorate the outside of your home for the holidays before the chill sets in!

