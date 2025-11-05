November 5, 2025: From Sunshine to Storms

Sunshine to Storms

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny & Breezy | High: 74 | SSW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear| Low: 47 | S 3-8

In Depth:

Bright, mild, and easy conditions return today and tomorrow! Perfect for winterizing your home or tackling any outdoor chores... Especially with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday starts out breezy and dry... However, a system will move into our region, bringing the chance for some strong to severe storms. This has prompted a Storm 5 Weather Alert.

The timing is still being fine-tuned, but right now it looks like storms will move into our northwest locations around 5 p.m. and exit the Plateau by midnight.

Main threats: Damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and a possible tornado. The tornado mention isn’t meant to alarm you... It is simply important to understand the type of system we’re dealing with. We are still a few days out, and as you know, the atmosphere is fluid, so things can change. Please be mindful Friday evening, especially if you have outdoor plans like football games.

Sunday, a dramatic cold front arrives, bringing the coldest air of the season so far. Rain chances currently look limited, but temperatures will plummet to the lowest we’ve seen this season! By Monday, highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees, with overnight lows dipping into the widespread 20s and 30s.