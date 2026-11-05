November 5, 2026: Weather Whiplash: 70s by Day, 30s by Sunday Morning!

Enjoy the Mild Afternoons, But Bundle Up by Sunday Morning!

November 5, 2026: Thursday's Weather

Forecast:

Today: AM Fog, Partly Cloudy |High: 73| W-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear Patchy Fog Late |Low: 49 | light

In Depth:

Due to yesterday's rain and clouds moving out, along with light winds, fog developed across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky this morning. Prompting a Fog Advisory until 8 am.

This afternoon will be dry, with a mixture of sun and clouds with highs climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow, a dry cold front will move into our region, bringing clouds and cooler air.

By Saturday, we'll take another step cooler, with afternoon temperatures only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s.

And if you think Saturday feels cold, just wait until Sunday morning, when temperatures plunge into the 30s! Quite the swing from one extreme to the other!