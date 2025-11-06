November 6, 2025: Sunny Today, Stormy Tomorrow, Blustery Weekend Ahead

Sunshine to Storms to a Big Cool Down

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny | High: 70 | E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Breezy| Low: 55 | S 10-15

In Depth

Another day with sunshine and above average temperatures. Enjoy it, because major changes are on the way!

Although Friday will start out quiet, a Storm 5 Alert has been issued ahead of an afternoon/evening system that will be rolling through.

Unfortunate timing, with the window of concern between 4 PM and midnight, when there are so many outdoor events, including high school football playoffs.

Another cold front rolls into town Sunday, dropping temperatures throughout the day and ushering in the coldest temperatures so far this season.

And yes, Monday, you could see a few flurries… but no, it doesn’t look like it will impact any travel plans or cause school closures.

Seasonal conditions return midweek.