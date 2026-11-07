November 7, 2026: Cool, Dry Weekend Perfect for Tackling Those Fall Leaves

Below Average Temps This Weekend, Overnight Frost

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, turning Partly Cloudy | High: 57 | N 5-10

Tonight: Clear Sky, Patchy Fog & Frost | Low: 35 | N 0-5

Sunday: Patchy AM Frost & Fog, Then Look for a Sunny Sky | High: 62 | WNW 1-6

In Depth:

The first full weekend of November will feel very much like fall, with highs in the 50s and lower 60s and overnight lows dipping into the 30s. A Freeze Warning is also in effect for Southern Kentucky Saturday night.

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As the leaves begin piling up in the yard, you’re in good shape to get outside and rake them up. Dry weather will continue through the first half of next week, giving you plenty of opportunities for fall yard work.

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Just remember, if you’re planning to rake leaves in the afternoon, daylight will be limited as those earlier sunsets can really sneak up on you!

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As we head through the weekend and into next week, temperatures will gradually climb, reaching slightly above-normal levels by midweek.

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