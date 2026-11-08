November 8, 2026: Sweater Weather for Now, but a Temperature Roller Coaster Is Ahead

Freezing Temps and Frost Overnight

Forecast:

Today: Morning Fog / Frost Will Make Way to a Sunny Afternoon | High: 63 | NW 0-5

Tonight: Clear Sky, Patchy Fog & Frost | Low: 38 | W 0-5

Monday: Patchy AM Frost & Fog, Then Look for a Sunny Sky | High: 70 | W 0-5

In Depth:

“Sweater Weather” is here...for now! After a chilly start in the 20s and 30s, temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon, with highs climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Looking ahead to the next ten days, get ready for a bit of a temperature roller coaster. Highs will run below average for a few days, climb above average for a stretch, and then dip back below average again.

WTVF

Here’s a look at the forecast highs and lows over the next five days.

WTVF