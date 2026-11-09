November 9, 2026: Sunny skies today, rain and a few thunderstorms arrive Wednesday evening

Lots of Sunshine Today & Tomorrow, Showers Arrive Wednesday Night

November 9, 2026: Monday's Weather

Forecast:

Today: Sunny|High: 70| Light & Variable

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog and Frost Late|Low: 40| Lt. & Var.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 71| SW-5

In Depth:

The work week will start with chilly mornings and mild afternoons with a lot of sunshine. A cold front will bring a chance of rain and a few thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Behind the front, it'll be much cooler.

By the end of the week, the city of Nashville could see temperatures below freezing for the first time this fall season. Some outlying areas saw subfreezing temps over the weekend.