October 1, 2026: Heat Peaks Today, Rain Moves In Tomorrow

The 90s Are Back Today, Rain Chances Increase Friday

October 1, 2026 Morning Forecast

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy | High: 93 | SSW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Muggy | Low: 70| S 3-8

In Depth:

Nashville looks to tie the record of 36 consecutive days without rain. Yesterday marked 35 consecutive days without rain.

Today will be mostly sunny with a southerly breeze, allowing temperatures to top out in the low 90s.

That streak could end Friday as a weather system brings a chance for rain and a few thunderstorms. The system will stall across Middle TN / Southern KY, allowing for multiple days of rain chances. Thankfully, the severe threat is low to no.

Once the front moves out on Sunday, cooler and more seasonal conditions will return.