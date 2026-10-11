October 11, 2026: What's left of Isaias pulls out of the area today

Remnants of Isaias Will Pull Out of Tennessee This Morning

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy Start, Scattered AM Showers, Showers Linger into the Afternoon Along the Plateau, Clouds Decrease West to East |High: 74|W 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog Developing Late|Low: 56| SW-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 88|SW 5-10

In Depth:

The remnants of Isaias will pull out of eastern Middle Tennessee this morning into Kentucky. This will keep scattered showers in the area this morning, especially east of I-65. Clouds will decrease from west to east this afternoon. You can see that clearly depicted in the forecast highs for today.

While I won't rule out a stray shower near kickoff of the Titan's game today, the start should be mostly cloudy. Clouds will decrease during the afternoon.

After the tropical system exists the area, afternoon highs will range from 85-90 degrees for the start of the work week. It'll be great weather Monday for those who may be off for Columbus Day (Indigenous Peoples' Day).